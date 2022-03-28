Advertisement

Las Vegas police investigate ‘suspicious death’ inside storage unit in northwest valley

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:37 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a “suspicious death” inside a storage unit Monday morning in the northwest valley.

According to police, the investigation is occurring in the 8800 block of Centennial Parkway.

Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer will provide an update later this morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

