Las Vegas non-profit provides creative opportunity for kids to hit a high note

Playing the guitar
Playing the guitar(Pixabay | MGN)
By Tyler Harrison and Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas nonprofit is giving more kids the chance to take the stage.

Notoriety Gives was established following the 1 October tragedy. The organization aims to empower at-risk kids through the healing power of the arts.

“We feel that if we can give them a taste of guitar, dance, singing, it might steer them in the right direction. Somewhere they never thought was possible, “said Notoriety Gives CEO and Founder Ken Henderson.

Programs include theater, music and voice. Recently, a local performer taught a 6 week course on guitar.

“We gave all the kids a guitar which was amazing. If you’d have saw their face when we said they could keep them it would break your heart because it was so unachievable for them,” said Henderson.

Now until March 31st, the Helms Helps Foundation launched a matching campaign up to $20,000.

