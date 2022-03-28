Las Vegas man dies after ATV crashes into a flatbed truck

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas, according to authorities.

Metro Police said the 57-year-old Las Vegas man riding the ATV crashed into a parked flatbed truck Saturday night.

They said the man was transported to a hospital, where he died.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

Police said the rider lost control of the ATV while make a turn at an intersection. The ATV then collided with the flatbed and wound up lodged underneath the truck.

