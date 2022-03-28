High fuel prices hurt private truckers in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Expensive fuel prices are causing private truckers to think strategically in order to continue.

FOX5 first introduced you to Axenia and Marina Cobzac last October when their truck driving duo were doing so well, they opened their own restaurant in Las Vegas. The sisters are originally from Moldova and got into truck driving in 2018. They eventually started their own trucking company that has expanded to four trucks and three drivers today.

The pair have made adjustments since gas prices skyrocketed. They’re not taking any shipments in California.

“In order to survive this hard time we tried to keep our business mostly on the Midwest because the fuel there is cheaper,” Axenia Cobzac said.

Marina recently filled one semi-truck that can hold 150 gallons total.

“Two days ago I did for one semi-truck and I paid in Las Vegas $850. Yes that’s a lot. Like before we used to pay $300 to have one full tank right now it’s like triple,” Marina Cobzac said.

The sisters’ company, Power Express, work through brokers, not directly with shippers. Fuel is the only expense they have to pay out of pocket in order to ship goods.

“I just try to say to my drivers if you see a price is too crazy, just do half of a tank, and go to next destination, and hope it’s going to be a little more cheaper,” Marina said.

She has two friends that have decided it’s better to park their trucks than to drive.

“I have friends who decided for a little bit to park their trucks and just wait to see what’s going to happen because they pay a lot of fuel and they work a lot and again they’re like ok I’m going to go vacation a little bit,” Marina said.

To these sisters parking is not an option.

“Because we have drivers and these people depend on us so if we stop, at that point they have the car payments, they have mortgage they have expenses- they need a job too,” Axenia said.

Two months ago they paid their drivers 70 cents per mile, now they’re paying them 63 cents. They said the move is temporary and so are these hard times.

“It’s a stressful period right now for all of us to be honest not only for us, but we really hope that it does gonna end at some point, and we just have to be strong enough to pass through this one,” Axenia said.

