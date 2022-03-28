Henderson police say suspect intentionally struck 2 juveniles with vehicle

Advertisement

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 3:42 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department said a suspect appears to have intentionally struck two juvenile victims with a vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to police, at approximately 1:25 p.m., officers responded to the area of Palo Verde Drive and Burkholder Boulevard in reference to a reported battery with a deadly weapon (vehicle).

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests that the suspect intentionally struck two juvenile victims with a vehicle.

One victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second juvenile was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available.

