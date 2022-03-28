Henderson man banned by Southwest after attack on airline employee

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man has been banned by Southwest Airlines after he was accused of attacking an employee last week in Atlanta.

FOX5 affiliate WGCL reported that police responded to the scene at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport around 8:19 p.m. on March 22. Upon arrival, according to police, they met with a Southwest Airlines employee who said he was assaulted by a passenger who had been escorted off of a flight.

Atlanta police said that Courtney Donta Drummond, of Henderson, refused to comply with flight attendants after his flight left the gate and was on its way to the tarmac. Because of his behavior, the pilot turned the plane around and went back to the gate, WGCL reported.

After Drummond was escorted off of the plane, he threatened a Southwest Airlines employee several times and ultimately assaulted him, according to Atlanta police. A video of the incident went viral on social media after the confrontation.

WGCL reported that Drummond was being charged with simple battery and battery and obstruction. He was transported to Clayton County Jail.

Southwest on Monday confirmed to FOX5 that the man has been permanently banned by the airline.

Southwest provided the below statement:

We have zero tolerance for any type of assault against our Employees or Customers. As a result of this inexcusable attack, the individual has been banned from flying with Southwest Airlines. We commend the quick actions of the Southwest Team who responded to protect their colleagues during this unacceptable event. We also appreciate the local law enforcement officers who responded to assist, and we will fully support their investigation.

