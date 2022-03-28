Forecast Outlook 3-28-2022

A spring storm is moving through Southern Nevada Monday and Tuesday with gusty wind, scattered showers, and the potential for thunderstorms.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7 p.m. this evening with gusts 40-50 mph around Southern Nevada. Showers are forecast to pick up as we head into the late afternoon and evening around the Las Vegas Valley with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Any thunderstorms that pop up will have locally heavy downpours and gusty wind. After highs this afternoon in the mid 70s, we’ll see overnight low temperatures tonight fall back into the 50s.

Up in the Spring Mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. this afternoon through 5 a.m. Tuesday. 4 to 6 inches of snow is possible around Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon along with the gusty wind.

The storm is moving east on Tuesday, but it will still be close enough to wrap in some scattered showers as it exits our area. We’ll maintain the shower chance with forecast highs in the low 70s.

We’ll turn drier and warmer through the rest of the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 80s for your weekend plans.

