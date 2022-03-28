FBI offering $10K reward to help find missing Nevada woman Naomi Irion

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In an effort to find Naomi Irion, the FBI on Monday announced the agency would be offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her discovery.

Police believe the 18-year-old Nevada woman was abducted from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada on the morning of March 12. On Monday, investigators announced that 41-year-old Troy Driver had been arrested on March 25 by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in connection with her disappearance.

He was held on a kidnapping charge and scheduled for a court appearance on March 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov. According to a flyer, Naomi has a smiley face tattoo on her right ankle and has a septum nose piercing.

