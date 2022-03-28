DEA releases list of common emojis teens use as code to deal drugs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) shared a guide aimed to help parents decode secret messages their kids are using to buy drugs online.

The agency said criminal organizations, including drug traffickers, have noticed and are using emojis to buy and sell counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs on social media and through e-commerce.

The DEA said the following is a reference guide intended to give parents, caregivers, and influencers a better sense of how the language can be used in conjunction with illegal drugs:

DEA decodes emojis (Drug Enforcement Administration)

We’re told it is important to note that this list is not all-inclusive and the images contained are a representative sample.

“Emojis, on their own, should not be indicative of illegal activity, but coupled with a change in behavior, change in appearance, or significant loss and or increase in income should be a reason to start an important conversation,” said the agency.

