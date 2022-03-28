Butterfly habitat exhibit returning to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Springs Preserve announced that its butterfly habitat exhibit will soon return.

According to a news release, the butterfly habitat will run from April 4 through May 30.

Springs Preserve says attendees will “witness the fascinating dance between free-flying butterflies and the plants that sustain them, and learn about the important role these creatures play as pollinators in the ecosystem.”

The exhibit, which features species found throughout the Americas, is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. as temperatures allow. However, the organization notes that the schedule is subject to change based on weather conditions and special event availability. The last admission to the exhibit is 15 minutes prior to close.

According to the release, thanks to the Springs Preserve Foundation, all visitors can experience the Butterfly Habitat this season at no additional cost.

Springs Preserve says date-specific general admission tickets to must be reserved in advance at springspreserve.org. No walk-up purchases will be permitted, the release notes.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.