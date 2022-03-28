Blue Bell Ice Cream returns to Las Vegas Valley stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After leaving the market for several years, fans of Blue Bell Ice Cream in Las Vegas can again satisfy their craving for the sweet treat.

According to the company, starting Monday, March 28, stores in the Las Vegas Valley will get their first shipment of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

“We are excited to bring our ice cream to the Las Vegas area,” said Las Vegas Branch Manager Randy Murley. “We have been here for the past few months preparing for the opening, and everyone has been so welcoming.”

As part of the festivities, Blue Bell says a ribbon cutting will be held Wednesday at the company’s new branch distribution facility in Henderson. Located at 51 Conestoga Way, the public is welcome to attend the event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for a tour of the 14,000 sq. ft. distribution facility and free ice cream samples.

Headquartered in Brenham, Texas, the 114-year-old company says that Nevada will mark the 23rd state in which its products are sold.

Blue Bell says its ice cream will be sold in following Nevada cities: Nevada: Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Henderson, Mesquite and Pahrump.

The company will also host several sampling events in March and April at grocery stores located in Las Vegas and Henderson. Visit https://flow.page/bluebellvegas for more information about location, date and time.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.