Set a new record daytime temperature Saturday, staying hot Sunday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Saturday was a record breaking day in Las Vegas. Not only did we beat the record high for March 26th, we established an all time record high temperature for March when the temperature climbed to 93 degrees.

Sunday will be cooler but still well above our normal daytime high of 74.

The ridge that produced the hot temperatures has started to push east. A low off the California coast is heading our way and is pulling moisture with it.

Sunday ahead of the low winds will pick up for the Las Vegas valley.

As that low approaches we will see some rain moving into Las Vegas Monday along with a big drop in temperatures. Monday’s high is 74 degrees.

At higher elevations, our local mountains we could see a wintery mix.

The wind associated the low sticks around Monday. It will also be breezy Tuesday.

Things will quiet down Wednesday as the low heads east.

Thursday into Friday another system will move toward the Las Vegas area

