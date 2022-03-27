Forecast Outlook 3/27/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Saturday we established a new all time record high for the month of March when we hit 93 degrees.

Sunday looks to possibly threaten another record but a system approaching us may prevent that from happening.

A cooler weather pattern is sliding into our area Sunday bringing us another round of wind gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect for western Clark County and into Nye County.

Gusts could reach up to 30 plus miles per hour in the valley. The low is also dragging a fair amount of moisture toward our area. Most of the rain will stay to the north of us but we are forecast to see some showers on Monday. Wind associated with the system will continue into Monday as well. Our daytime high will drop to seasonal values.

The system will push east Tuesday but could still trigger a few showers and maybe even snow at higher elevations.

Wednesday looks to be the quietest day of the week with sunshine.

Thursday and Friday there is the potential for another system to move into the valley.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.