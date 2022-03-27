Forecast Outlook-3-27/22 Evening

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a recording setting hot Saturday and hot Sunday, conditions will be a whole lot different Monday.

A weather system is bearing down on us bringing us much different start to the week.

Winds started picking up in our area Sunday afternoon. Parts of Clark and Nye County are under a wind advisory until 8 PM.

After that things are expected to quiet down for the remainder of the night.

Monday, as a low moves in, the associated cold front will trigger a new round of winds along with a wind advisory that kicks in at 10 AM and stays in effect until 7 PM.

The system is drawing in some tropical moisture delivering us the potential of valley rain and a wintery mix for our local mountains.

The low will still be around Tuesday morning and then moves off.

In it’s wake conditions will dry and temperatures will start to climb to the upper 70′s by Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks fairly quiet with sunshine and temperatures in the 80′s by next weekend.

