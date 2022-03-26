Advertisement

NLVPD: 1 stabbed near Civic Center and Cheyenne

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:38 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police investigated a stabbing Friday evening.

According to police, officers responded the area Seco Adobe Circle and Civic Center Drive, which is near East Cheyenne Avenue around 7p.m. for an injured person call.

Officers located a victim who was suffering from stab wounds. The victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma in critical condition.

Police said the stabbing allegedly stemmed from a hit-run crash not far from the victim’s reported location. The victim got into a fight with the suspect leading to the stabbing.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. No suspect information was released.

