Advertisement

Nevada’s largest blood bank is calling on the public for blood donations

VITALANT SPRING FLING BLOOD DRIVE
VITALANT SPRING FLING BLOOD DRIVE(WTOK)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 5:43 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vitalant Blood Donation centers and The Las Vegas Ballpark are calling on the public to sign up for a one day blood drive.

The blood drive’s mission is to help an urgent need for all blood types, especially type O.

Donations will be taken this Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Anyone interested in donating should sign up for appointments at donors.vitalant.org and enter sponsor code: lvballpark, as walk-in appointments are limited.

Those who participate will receive a complimentary voucher for a ticket to a 2022 Las Vegas Aviators game.

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The antibodies testing will help determine if the blood donor’s plasma is safe to use with COVID-19 patients who have weakened immune systems.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fentanyl Pills
Four arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Las Vegas
Naomi Irion was abducted March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada. The suspect, pictured...
Suspect in Naomi Irion abduction in custody
Secret of Siam
SNHD report: Multiple cannabis-related illnesses reported at Secret of Siam linked to curry powder
LVMPD SHOOTING SUSPECT