Nevada’s largest blood bank is calling on the public for blood donations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Vitalant Blood Donation centers and The Las Vegas Ballpark are calling on the public to sign up for a one day blood drive.

The blood drive’s mission is to help an urgent need for all blood types, especially type O.

Donations will be taken this Saturday, March 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Anyone interested in donating should sign up for appointments at donors.vitalant.org and enter sponsor code: lvballpark, as walk-in appointments are limited.

Those who participate will receive a complimentary voucher for a ticket to a 2022 Las Vegas Aviators game.

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

The antibodies testing will help determine if the blood donor’s plasma is safe to use with COVID-19 patients who have weakened immune systems.

