Las Vegas police investigate injury crash near Maryland Pkwy, Flamingo

police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:14 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving a marked police car.

According to police, the crash happened near the intersection of Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road around 7:05p.m. March 25.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

Flamingo is closed eastbound from Maryland Parkway to Tamarus Street while the crash is investigated.

