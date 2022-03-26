Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash near Bonanza, Bruce

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police investigated a crash that left one person dead Friday evening.

According police, officers responded the 2100 block of East Bonanza, near Bruce Street for a crash.

One person was confirmed dead, according to police.

The area between Bonanza and Bruce is closed while police conduct their investigation.

It is unknown if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.