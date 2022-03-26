Four arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Las Vegas District Office, DEA Fresno Resident Office and the Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program concluded a months-long investigation of a major narcotic trafficking organization.

Agents arrested four suspects and seized a large amount of illegal synthetic drugs and firearms.

According to a DEA, special agents and investigators assigned to the Tulare County HIDTA conducted an investigation into Martel Rivera Jr., 35, of Exeter, CA.

It was allegedly revealed that Rivera Jr. was responsible for distributing bulk quantities of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl pills in California and Las Vegas.

On March 22, agents from the DEA in Las Vegas, along with members from Tulare County HIDTA arrested Rivera Jr. and three other suspects while attempting to conduct the sale of bulk quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl laced pills in Las Vegas.

The other suspects arrested were Moses Rivera, 37, of Woodlake, CA; Joshua Rivera, 26, of Exeter, CA; and Tyler Rogers, 29, of Woodlake, CA.

In conjunction with the arrests, investigators seized approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills and approximately 63 pounds of methamphetamine from one of the cars the suspects had arrived in.

Investigators said Tulare Country HIDTA executed multiple search warrants at locations associated to some of the subjects arrested in Las Vegas; resulting in seizures of large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, miscellaneous pills and several firearms.

Rivera Jr. had his initial appearance on Wednesday, March 23 and Moses Rivera appeared on Friday, March 25.

The other two suspects were released.

The investigation is on-going .

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.