Forecast Outlook-3/20/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Strong high pressure is bringing us more heat Saturday. As it looks right now we could hit a high of 91 degrees which would establish a new record not only for the day and as an all time high temperature for the month of March.

It will start to cool down Sunday by a few degrees as a low pressure system bears down on us from the west coast. That low will also help bring wind gusts back to our area

Sunday will remain dry but that is expected to change on Monday.

On Monday the low will help cool us back down to seasonal values, in the low 70′s. The system is packing allot of moisture. Most will fall on the windward side of our mountains but right now it looks like some of that rain will make it into the valley.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday we still run the risk of experiencing some showers but will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon.

Wednesday temperatures start to move back up into the high 70′s.

By Thursday more cloud pushes our high back to the mid 70′s.

