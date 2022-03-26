The Animal Foundation to waive adoption fees for large adult dogs and cats

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Animal Foundation is partnering with North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) for an adoption event as part of Tour for Life 2022 where adoption fees for large, adult dogs and cats will be waived,

The event will take place next week March 28 to April 3. Dogs and cats must be six months and older, and dogs must be at least 30 pounds. A $10 license fee may apply.

Those interested in adding a new furry friend to the family should know adoptions take place on a first come, first served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 A.M. each day.

According to The Animal Foundation, lines often begin forming before the event opens and patrons will be added to a waitlist. Depending on volume there may also be a wait to meet a pet.

To cut down on potential wait time you can view animals currently available for adoption here.

