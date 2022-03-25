SNHD report: Multiple cannabis-related illnesses reported at Secret of Siam linked to curry powder

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Secret of Siam, a northwest valley restaurant being investigated for adulterated food, had nine suspected cases of cannabis-related tampering and two confirmed cases in February, according to an investigation conducted by the Southern Nevada Health District. The commonality? Curry powder.

According to food inspection records obtained by FOX5, curry served at the eatery, located at 5705 Centennial Boulevard, was a common thread for each reported case of contamination. The dates of exposure were: Feb. 2, Feb. 5, Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, documents show.

During an initial inspection on Feb. 10, authorities did not find any evidence of contamination or food mishandling, so the restaurant was given a grade A and the complaint was listed as “invalid or unsubstantiated,” by SNHD.

“I surveyed the spices in the food prep area and the storage and did not see any unusual spices or additives,” Environmental Health Specialist George Taylor noted in a report. “I could not validate this complaint.”

However, on Feb. 14, more groups of diners reported similar symptoms. They cited green and panang curry as dishes eaten at the establishment during that period.

Inspectors test food at Secret of Siam in February 2022. (SNHD)

Through a joint investigation with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and the city’s Business Licensing division, SNHD worked to identify the source of these allegations at the restaurant, but twice published reports that contradicted the reported food-borne illnesses.

“Since cannabis intoxication has been lab confirmed, refrigeration and other microbial risk factors (are) not evaluated, since (they are) not relevant,” the report noted.

Inspectors reviewed all dry storage items, food vendor invoices and showed approved sources for each pantry item.

“No cannabis or CBD identified on site today,” Senior Environmental Health Specialist at the Southern Nevada Health District Lauren DiPrete said in her joint report with Taylor.

“Some unlabeled sauces observed in dry storage, but there were accompanied by sales info from MKFP International Trading Inc, appear to be samples,” the report said.

A detailed report listed a few areas of non-compliance, including: food containers that were not properly labeled, a dirty drain and equipment that needed replacement or repair. In total, the restaurant was cited with three demerits for these issues. According to SNHD, grade A restaurants have between 0-10 demerits. Anything beyond that results in a lower grade.

NOT IN COMPLIANCE:

- Food and warewashing equipment approved, properly designed, constructed and installed. - Non-PHF and food storage containers properly labeled and dated as required. Food stored off the floor when required. Non-PHF/TCS not spoiled and within shelf-life. Proper retail storage of chemicals. - Small wares and portable appliances approved, properly designed, in good repair. - Facility in sound condition and maintained (floors, walls, ceilings, plumbing, lighting, ventilation, etc.)

Last week, LVMPD said they found no evidence of “criminal intent” at the restaurant. On March 22, SNHD said Secret of Siam would be allowed to reopen upon “several conditions.”

