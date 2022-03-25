Advertisement

New law to allow Arizona motorcyclists to share lanes with stopped cars

A new law was just signed that affects motorcyclists.
A new law was just signed that affects motorcyclists.(Cropped Wikipedia / Eric Schmuttenmaer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Motorcyclists will soon be able to get by traffic a little faster and possibly avoid more crashes. Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB 1273 on Thursday, which allows motorcycle riders to get along the side of and pass a car that is stopped in the same lane. The law says it will be legal as long as the speed limit for the street is 45 miles per hour or slower, and the motorcyclist doesn’t go faster than 15 miles per hour. The law will take effect 90 days after the Legislature ends this year’s session.

Advocates say the new law isn’t the same as lane splitting, which allows a motorcycle rider to go between rows of cars that are going at regular speeds. This law allows riders to go to the front of the line at a stoplight so they’re not sandwiched between two cars and can avoid being rear-ended, supporters said. The bill, which was sponsored by Tyler Pace, a Republican from Mesa, passed the Senate 29-0 with someone not voting in February and passed the House 54-4 last week.

