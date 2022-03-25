Missing man found dead in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing man who hadn’t been seen since since summer 2021 was found dead Thursday in the Arizona desert.

Bullhead City Police said they responded to a call of human remains March 24 in a desert area east of Desert Foothills Boulevard.

BCP said the remains are believed to be that of a missing 39-year-old man, Felipe Calderon Zamora. According to police, Zamora was reported missing July 13, 2021. Family told police Zamora was riding on an ATV in the desert area near Silver Creek Road and ran out of gas.

Zamora’s ATV was recovered during the search.

BCP said cause and manner of death will be released by the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.