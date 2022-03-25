Las Vegas woman accused of DUI back in police custody

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed a grandmother is back in police custody after she didn’t show for a court hearing.

Marsha Byrd is accused of speeding on the shoulder while driving impaired and crashing into and killing 53-year-old Gilma Rodriguez-Walters in southwest Las Vegas on Dec. 30, 2019.

Byrd was scheduled to appear in a Feb. 1 calendar call ahead of a Feb. 7 start to a jury trial. Court records reveal she never showed. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

Court records show Byrd’s warrant was quashed on March 10 and Byrd was placed on house arrest. However, a week later, it was revealed that Byrd didn’t report for house arrest within 24 hours like the judge had ordered. Instead, she went March 16, the day before her next court appearance.

Byrd was taken into custody and booked into Clark County Detention Center until she could be set up on house arrest.

In September 2020, prosecutors asked for an increase in bail from $25,000 to $100,000. Prosecutor Frank LoGrippo argued Byrd had three additional drug substances in her blood at the time of the crash, had multiple failures to appear in court, and is a four-time convicted felon.

The defense argued that Byrd was dealing with several illnesses and is taking prescriptions, and could not post the $100,000 bail.

Judge Douglas Herndon denied the increase and instead ordered Byrd not to drive and added a drug monitoring device to the bail condition.

Byrd’s next court hearing was set for April 14.

