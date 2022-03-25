Advertisement

Las Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons to play Allegiant Stadium

Imagine Dragons (Courtesy Eric Ray Davidson via Live Nation / Imagine Dragons)
Imagine Dragons (Courtesy Eric Ray Davidson via Live Nation / Imagine Dragons)(Courtesy Eric Ray Davidson via Live Nation / Imagine Dragons)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:31 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hometown rockers Imagine Dragons are heading back to Las Vegas for a show at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a news release, Imagine Dragons will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 as part of the band’s “Mercury World Tour.”

The group will be joined by special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot.

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Eagles "Hotel California" concert tour is set throughout 2020.
Eagles returning to Las Vegas during tour
Buddy Valastro with Mike Davis on MORE FOX5
The 'Cake Boss' teaches Mike Davis a lesson
Country singer Kylie Morgan
Kylie Morgan performing in Las Vegas
The ultra workout
The ultra fit workout