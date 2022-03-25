Las Vegas rockers Imagine Dragons to play Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hometown rockers Imagine Dragons are heading back to Las Vegas for a show at Allegiant Stadium.

According to a news release, Imagine Dragons will perform at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 as part of the band’s “Mercury World Tour.”

The group will be joined by special guests Macklemore and Kings Elliot.

General tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.com.

