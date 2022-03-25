Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Sahara, Valley View
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade near I-15 and Sahara Thursday evening.
According to police, officers responded to a barricade call near the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street, near West Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard around 3:08 p.m. March 24.
Police said the call appeared to be domestic violence related and originally was reported as a shooting.
The public is asked to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.
