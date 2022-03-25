Advertisement

Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Sahara, Valley View

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police vehicle(LVMPD | LVMPD)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:16 PM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade near I-15 and Sahara Thursday evening.

According to police, officers responded to a barricade call near the 2600 block of Wyandotte Street, near West Sahara Avenue and Valley View Boulevard around 3:08 p.m. March 24.

Police said the call appeared to be domestic violence related and originally was reported as a shooting.

The public is asked to avoid the area while police conduct their investigation.

Stay with FOX5 for more updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teacher, 73, recounts attack by student at CCSD Board of Trustees meeting
CCSD trustees approve $4,000 relocation bonus for new teachers
Converter thefts still on the rise in the valley
Las Vegas woman looks to protect her car after being hit 3 times by catalytic converter thieves
Fentanyl Pills
Las Vegas group urges parents to educate kids early about substance abuse
Apex landfill expected to operate until 2275.
Las Vegas landfill projected to operate until at least 2275