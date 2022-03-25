Las Vegas police K9 finds $10.5M worth of cocaine in semi-truck with tomatoes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A K9 officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made a massive drug bust early Friday morning in the south valley.

According to Las Vegas police, detectives stopped a semi-truck at about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning for erratic driving near the Interstate 15 and St. Rose Parkway. Police say “the nervous driver had a story that didn’t add up.”

According to police, K9 Nuggetz indicated an alert for drugs, leading to a search. Among the load of tomatoes in the truck, officers located 230 pounds of cocaine. The cocaine had an estimated value of $10.5 million dollars, according to police.

LVMPD said Nanak Singh and Chandra Prakash were booked for trafficking a controlled substance.

