Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Robindale Road, Torrey Pines Drive

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue near Robindale Road and Torrey Pines Drive after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Schools in the area have been asked to lock down as a precaution, but surrounding schools have been dismissed for the day, according to the Clark County School District.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Avoid the area.

