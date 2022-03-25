Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Robindale Road, Torrey Pines Drive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the southwest valley.

Police were called to the 6400 block of Bright Nimbus Avenue near Robindale Road and Torrey Pines Drive after 2 p.m. on Friday.

Schools in the area have been asked to lock down as a precaution, but surrounding schools have been dismissed for the day, according to the Clark County School District.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.