Las Vegas man charged in connection with 8 armed robberies

By Cody Lee
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man has been charged on numerous counts related to the armed robbery of eight businesses in January.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old George Perez was arrested and booked on one count of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime and one count of a felon possessing of weapon after allegedly holding numerous establishments up at gunpoint.

Investigators say the incidents occurred between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25.

The complaint notes, during each robbery, Perez approached the cashier with store merchandise, pretending he was going to purchase it. He would then demand money from the cashier while pointing a 9mm handgun, according to a news release.

Officials say Perez was able to get away with nearly $2,000 in cash along with many stolen items before he was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

According to the federal court, Perez has prior felony convictions in Clark County and in Washington State.

The suspect could face up to 20 years in prison for robbery, a minimum of seven years for the use of a firearm during the encounters and a maximum sentence of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. In addition to prison time, Perez faces a period of supervised release, a fine, and restitution.

A judge ordered Perez to be held in custody pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 4.

