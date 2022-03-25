Las Vegas landfill projected to operate until at least 2275

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Apex landfill North of Las Vegas has been operational sine 1993. The landfill covers 2200 acres and is the equivalent of more than 1200 soccer fields.

It is estimated that 50 million tons of garbage has been buried at the landfill. The landfill sees an average of eight to nine tons of garbage daily.

“It’s a 24 hour a day, seven day a week 365 day a year operation,” according to Jeremy Walters with Republic Services.

On average two to 300 trucks of garbage are brought to Apex everyday. Trucks are weighed then directed to the landfill site know as a cell. Once at the cell, the trucks back up to the Tipper where the trailer separates the garbage.

“The trailer’s contents then slides into the landfill cell where it will be spread by a large compact tractor,” Walters said.

Later this year the current cell will be sealed and replaced by a new one. Before it goes into operation a liner will be installed at the cell along with pipes to move the methane gases created by decomposing waste.

“We take it to a bio plant and through the biological process we clean out any of the hydrogen sulfite present in the methane and send it to our power generating station”, Walters said.

There are two five and a half megawatt turbines that produce enough power to operate the landfill site along with 11,000 homes.

Apex is only supposed to handle garbage. Recyclables go to their processing plant in North Las Vegas.

Of the trucks that deliver garbage to the landfill, about 200 of them are filled with household waste, the rest is construction waste.

