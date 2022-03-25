Las Vegas group urges parents to educate kids early about substance abuse

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - How early is too early to educate your kids about drugs? The PACT Coalition (Prevention, Advocacy, Choices, Teamwork) said it has a prevention program for kids ages three to five years-old.

“Unfortunately, we are seeing our overdose deaths trend younger and younger. It’s absolutely heart wrenching,” said PACT Executive Director Jamie Ross.

Ross sat down with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Thursday, March 24 on FOX5′s “Behind the Badge” segment. They discussed fentanyl and how only a small amount, mixed with pills, can lead to an overdose.

Ross said some kids who may not touch heroin, think pills are safe.

“But unfortunately, these pills are laced with Fentanyl which is 50 times stronger than heroin. And so unfortunately you don’t know what you’re getting. It’s not as if these are manufactured in a lab with strict quality controls,” Ross said.

Ross said parents should be talking to their kids in elementary school and beyond, and said it shouldn’t be a “one and done” conversation.

“We ask our high school students on a regular basis; do you know where to buy drugs? Every single one of them says, oh absolutely. Yes. I know the people who sell it. I know where to buy it,” Ross said.

Ross said fentanyl test strips and Narcan, which can save someone who is overdosing, are available for free from the Southern Nevada Health District. She said PACT also has a lot of good information about substance abuse prevention on its website.

