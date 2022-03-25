Las Vegas attraction voted best pop culture museum

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A place where most of Las Vegas’ iconic past goes is getting recognized in a whole new light.

The Neon Museum was voted No. 1 in the 2022 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Pop Culture Museum.

The public had the opportunity to vote online for one nominee per day, over a four-week period on the 10Best website.

The infamous museum was nominated by a panel of travel experts and won the top spot by 10Best.com readers all across the United States. It was the only museum in Nevada nominated.

“As a museum, we are grateful to be seen as a reflection of pop culture. The recognition speaks volumes about how museums can preserve and present historical artifacts that resonate with today’s visitors,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum.

The list of nominees included iconic pop culture destinations like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the Stax Museum of American Soul Music just to name a few.

According to USA TODAY, 10Best averages 5 million visitors per month.

