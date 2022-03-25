Advertisement

Henderson man pleads guilty in cryptocurrency laundering scheme

Cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency.(MGN)
By Matt Kling
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:37 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man admitted his role in laundering funds solicited for BitClub Network, a $722 million fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

According to federal authorities, 57-year-old Gordon Brad Beckstead pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of aiding in the preparation of a false tax return.

According to court documents, from April 2014 through December 2019, the BitClub Network was a fraudulent scheme that solicited money from investors in exchange for shares of purported cryptocurrency mining pools and rewarded investors for recruiting new investors into the scheme. The creator and operator and several other men were indicted in December 2019 in connection to the scheme. Beckstead, a BitClub Network investor, admitted conspiring with those indicted to launder funds, by creating and controlling various entities meant to disguise income from the other men involved, including controlling bank accounts and falsifying tax returns.

Beckstead is set to be sentenced August 9, 2022.  He could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $500,000, or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater.

