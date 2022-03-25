Golden Knights’ Howden not seriously injured after being carted off ice

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Golden Knights head coach Pete DeBoer says forward Brett Howden is not seriously injured after crashing into the boards and being carted off on a stretcher Thursday night against Nashville.

“I saw him this morning (Friday),” DeBoer said. “Sore, nothing broken. But probably out for a little while. Scary situation but thankfully as good of a result as you could ask for out of something like that. But he’s pretty banged up today.”

The incident happened late in the first period. Howden and Nashville forward Filip Forsberg were both falling to the ice when Forsberg delivered a hit that sent Howden head first into the boards in front of the Nashville bench.

Howden immediately sprawled out on the ice and was surrounded by medical personnel. After nine minutes he was strapped to a backboard and carted off the ice.

Vegas forward Chandler Stephenson said he had never been in a game where something like that had happened and it was difficult to continue playing after seeing Howden carted off. But he and his teammates exhaled when they heard the good news.

“Everything was cleared that was career threatening related so that’s a plus,” Stephenson said. “He was at the rink today and feeling good but obviously feels like he’s been in a car accident but the spine is all good and everything is good from that standpoint. Everybody can have a sigh of relief.”

DeBoer also announced on Friday that forward Max Pacioretty had an injury setback and will not be available for the near future.

The Golden Knights continue their push for a playoff spot with a noon faceoff on Saturday against Chicago at T-Mobile Arena.

