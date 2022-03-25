Forecast Outlook 3-25-2022

Temperatures are breaking records this weekend with highs in the 90s and upper 80s. Cooler and wetter changes arrive early next week.

High temperatures are hovering around 90° for your Friday. Some clouds will be moving in this evening, but we will stay dry. Overnight low temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Temperatures continue to climb on Saturday with a forecast high at 92° in Las Vegas. That is expected to easily break the record-high of 87° for the date. Clouds will be in and out, but they will not keep temperatures down. A slight breeze picks up on Saturday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

More wind returns Sunday with a forecast high at 88°. This is expected to tie the 88° record-high for the date. Temperatures take a dive back into the mid to low 70s on Monday as showers move back into Southern Nevada during the afternoon and evening. Monday will also feature wind gusts in the 30-40 mph range. The chance of showers remains in the forecast Tuesday before drier weather Wednesday.

