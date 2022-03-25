Eagles returning to Las Vegas during tour

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Legendary band Eagles are returning for an encore performance in Las Vegas for their ‘Hotel California’ Tour.

Eagles will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, May 28.

This will be the rock band’s fourth time making a stop in Vegas after selling out three shows during the tour back in 2019.

The concert features the Hotel California album performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 at 10 a.m. (PT) They can be purchased online at AXS.com.

