Cox customers experiencing internet outage in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cox internet customers are reporting outages across the Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

Many Las Vegas residents reporting light flickering and a temporary outage around 7:20 a.m. March 25. Shortly after, many reported that Cox internet was out.

Outage reporting websites saw a spike in Cox’s reported outages.

Cox’s customer service social media team acknowledged an issue in the Las Vegas area and said they were working on the issue.

Hi, we're aware that there's a problem in Las Vegas. We're currently attempting to find the problem now. So sorry for any inconvenience. -Steff — Cox Customer Care (@CoxHelp) March 25, 2022

NV Energy’s outage map showed less than 20 customers impacted as of 8:10 a.m.

Requests to NV Energy and Cox were not immediately returned Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.