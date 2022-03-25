Advertisement

Cox customers experiencing internet outage in Las Vegas area

Many Las Vegas residents reporting light flickering and a temporary outage around 7:20 a.m. March 25. Shortly after, many reported that Cox internet was out.
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cox internet customers are reporting outages across the Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.

Outage reporting websites saw a spike in Cox’s reported outages.

Cox’s customer service social media team acknowledged an issue in the Las Vegas area and said they were working on the issue.

NV Energy’s outage map showed less than 20 customers impacted as of 8:10 a.m.

Requests to NV Energy and Cox were not immediately returned Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

