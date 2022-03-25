Advertisement

Cocaine found hidden inside propane tank in Mesquite

By Joe Vigil
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:43 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Mesquite police made an unusual discovery during a traffic stop. Police found two propane tanks they say looked different from each other.

Police tell FOX5 the driver of a car, with one passenger, committed a traffic violation and was pulled over. Officers said the suspects told them they were going camping but say they never saw any cooking gear in the car.

That’s when officers sent in a K-9 unit and the discovery was made.

In a Facebook post Mesquite Police said the Sesame Street song “One of these things is not like the others” comes to mind on a recent drug bust. The song comparison apparently refers to one tank that was different from the other.

According to Mesquite police, one tank was modified and had more than ten pounds of cocaine hidden inside, along with a few thousand dollars.

“A couple more felons in jail and a little more poison off the streets-not bad for a days work!” read the Facebook post.

Dozens of people on Facebook praised the department for the cocaine bust. One person wrote, “Thanks for all you do to protect Mesquite!”

