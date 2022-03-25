Advertisement

CCSD trustees approve $4,000 relocation bonus for new teachers

Teacher, 73, recounts attack by student at CCSD Board of Trustees meeting
Teacher, 73, recounts attack by student at CCSD Board of Trustees meeting(FOX5)
By Byron Teach
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School Board Trustees voted on an agenda item that will pay new teachers entering the district a relocation bonus.

At the Thursday, March 24 board meeting, CCSD trustees voted unanimously, 6-0, to approve a $4,000 relocation bonus for new teachers in an agreement with the Clark County Education Association.

The bonus would be available for teachers entering the district during 2022-23 school year. Teachers will be eligible for the bonus if they move out of state or more than 100 miles.

As part of the agreement, new hires must agree to teach for CCSD for three years.

CCSD estimates a fiscal impact of about $3 million.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Las Vegas police vehicle
Las Vegas police respond to barricade near Sahara, Valley View
Converter thefts still on the rise in the valley
Las Vegas woman looks to protect her car after being hit 3 times by catalytic converter thieves
Fentanyl Pills
Las Vegas group urges parents to educate kids early about substance abuse
Apex landfill expected to operate until 2275.
Las Vegas landfill projected to operate until at least 2275