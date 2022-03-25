CCSD trustees approve $4,000 relocation bonus for new teachers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County School Board Trustees voted on an agenda item that will pay new teachers entering the district a relocation bonus.

At the Thursday, March 24 board meeting, CCSD trustees voted unanimously, 6-0, to approve a $4,000 relocation bonus for new teachers in an agreement with the Clark County Education Association.

The bonus would be available for teachers entering the district during 2022-23 school year. Teachers will be eligible for the bonus if they move out of state or more than 100 miles.

As part of the agreement, new hires must agree to teach for CCSD for three years.

CCSD estimates a fiscal impact of about $3 million.

