‘Baby Shark Live’ coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Baby shark, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo... You’ve heard the song probably a million times, now you can hear it in person.

According to a news release, “Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour,” a live concert experience, is making a stop in Las Vegas in June.

The release says the show will have “families splashing along with Baby Shark and Pinkfong.”

“Baby Shark Live!: 2022 Splash Tour” will be held Sunday, June 12 at the Orleans Arena at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the show will feature new and classic songs, including “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Monkey Banana” and the famous, RIAA Diamond certified children’s single “Baby Shark.”

Tickets start at $25.23 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased online at www.orleansarena.com. For more information on the show, visit: www.babysharklive.com.

