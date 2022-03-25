Arrest made in connection to tire slashings at Las Vegas senior living community

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man has been arrested in connection with multiple tire slashings at a senior living community.

According to an arrest report, Don Tibsy, 36, was taken into custody on 10th Street near Sahara Avenue, where he was arguing with someone whose tires had been slashed.

Upon detaining the suspect, police noted in the report that they searched Tibsy and found a folding knife in his pocket.

Officers also said they recovered Ring doorbell footage that shows Tisby walking up to a black vehicle then committing the crime.

While being questioned, Tibsy reportedly admitted to his involvement in the crimes, the report says.

According to the report, Tibsy said he had thoughts of vehicles following him with “nefarious intentions” for an undetermined amount of time.

Tibsy believed he recognized one of the cars, that being the victim’s black vehicle involved, and to prevent it from following him again he slashed one of the tires.

Prior to his arrest, FOX5 spoke to the property manager at the senior living community who said multiple residents had noticed other tires were punctured.

Police said in the report that Tibsy was apologetic both on scene and during questioning. He’s been charged with tampering and damaging property.

