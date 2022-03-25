Advertisement

3 men plead guilty to setting fire to police car during Las Vegas racial justice protests

Police walk through tear gas as they push back protesters at a rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in...
Police walk through tear gas as they push back protesters at a rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:10 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three men pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle during racial justice protests in summer 2020.

Tyree Walker, 23; Devarian Haynes, 23; and Ricardo Densmore, 24; all pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder, the U.S. District court said.

According to police and court documents, the three men were participating in protests regarding the death of George Floyd on May 31, 2020 in downtown Las Vegas. Walker, Haynes, and Densmore each admitted to setting fire to a marked LVMPD patrol vehicle parked near the intersection of S. Ninth Street and E. Carson Avenue. The three also admitted that their actions could have caused serious damage to others, as they knew there was ammunition in the LVMPD vehicle that could have exploded, prosecutors said.

Each man faces a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison, a term of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. A sentencing hearing was scheduled for June 22.

