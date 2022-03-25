1 person shot in downtown Las Vegas near I-15, D Street
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 11:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting downtown.
About 11:14 a.m., authorities were called to an area near I-15 and D Street reference one victim shot. They were transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.
Bonanza Road was been shut down between F Street and Main Street. The D Street northbound on ramp is also closed.
This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.
