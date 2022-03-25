1 person shot in downtown Las Vegas near I-15, D Street

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting downtown.

About 11:14 a.m., authorities were called to an area near I-15 and D Street reference one victim shot. They were transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.

Bonanza Road was been shut down between F Street and Main Street. The D Street northbound on ramp is also closed.

This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.

