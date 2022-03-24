With mortgage rates on the rise, buyers are left wondering if now is a good time to purchase

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To combat rising prices, the Central Bank rolled out its first round of interest rate hikes, and more are expected throughout the year.

Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell said six more increases are possible this year. Like many other price increases, the cause of these rising rates is due to record-breaking inflation in the U.S.

The current interest rate sits at 4.25%. We have not seen a mortgage rate this high since 2009, and it did not drop down until after 2011, experts say.

However, just a year ago, the rate was as low as 2.96%.

The president of the Las Vegas Realtors told FOX5 rising mortgage rates don’t necessarily mean the housing market will slow down, or even fall.

“The inventory is going to keep this market stable,” Lee Barrett said. “I know a lot of people are concerned with what the market is going to do. The inventory is going to be our biggest issue, we don’t have the inventory to supply all the people who want to buy.”

Barrett added that this rise does affect the ability for a homebuyer to buy a house and how much they qualify for.

Barrett said there are two schools of thought when the housing market is like this: buy as soon as you can, or wait it out. He said the latter may not be realistic because of the historically low interest rates and those inventory issues.

The longtime Las Vegas Realtor admits the market currently doesn’t even have enough inventory to supply those who want to buy.

