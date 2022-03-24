UNLV researchers make extraterrestrial discovery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Extraterrestrial ice? That’s right, some rebel researchers discovered a new form of frozen water, that could exist on another planet.

They call the ice formation “Ice 7-T.”

The scientists says the conditions to create this ice would be hard to find on earth’s surface, but it could be seen on water-rich planets outside of our solar system.

FOX5 spoke to the team at UNLV who discovered the new form of alien ice.

“So we know there is I-7 inside the earth, so likely at higher pressures your going to find I-17 as well, and its also going to be inside large moons and other planets,” said Zach Grande, a UNLV Ph.D. student who led the research.

The team at UNLV made the discovery and shared their findings in a recently published study.

A physicist at UNLV called Zach’s discovery - “the missing piece.”

They say it will help us understand the composition or what planets outside our solar system, are made of.

