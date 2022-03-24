Advertisement

Puppy reportedly stolen at gunpoint reunites with owners

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police called the owners GYA and Cyrus early Thursday morning to let them know their dog, Truffles Von Dutch, was located. The California couple went to an LVMPD station to retrieve the dog, who also goes by Dutch.

The couple said they were in a Target parking lot on Spring Mountain and Rainbow when an unknown woman reached inside and stole the dog from the owner’s lap.

The victims said the suspect pulled out a gun and fled the scene.

LVMPD couldn’t release many details Thursday but told FOX5 that they found a car matching the description of the vehicle the couple provided sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Couple visiting Las Vegas says dog stolen at gunpoint in parking lot of store

