North Las Vegas community hosting spring cleaning event on March 26

It’s time to purge! Volunteers wanted. Free dumpsters available.
Spring cleaning.
Spring cleaning.(MGN)
By Chanel Ridley
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada’s (NHSSN) Community Building and Engagement Committee will be holding a community clean-up event at the Arrowhead Acres Community in North Las Vegas on March 26.

Free dumpsters will be provided in the area. If residents have items to dispose of, they are asked to place them on the curb by 9:00 am.

Hazardous or flammable items cannot be accepted.

WHAT NOT TO THROW AWAY:

  • Aerosol cans
  • Antifreeze
  • batteries
  • chemical products
  • light bulbs
  • medical waste

To volunteer, please email volunteers@mynhssh.org. Interested volunteers will need to meet at Joe Kneip Park, 2800 Judson Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030 at 9:00 am.

