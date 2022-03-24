Advertisement

LVMPD investigates report of person with a gun near Sahara, Lindell

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(6abc Philadelphia / YouTube)
By Ashley Casper
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:39 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a report of a person with a gun west of the Las Vegas Strip.

About 3:08 p.m. on March 24, authorities were called to the 5400 block of W. Sahara Avenue near Lindell Road.

A suspect is outstanding. Police have established a perimeter in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

