LVMPD investigates fatal motorcycle v. vehicle crash at Rainbow, near Sahara

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

About 4:47 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Edna Avenue near Sahara Avenue.

“The intersection is currently closed to traffic due to this incident,” police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Avoid the area.

